Don't miss this chance to win tickets to celebrate the life and music of one of country music's most iconic voices!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 10 to 3 p.m. Friday, September 14, you can enter for a chance to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for one winner (1 winner total). The drawing will be on Friday, September 14 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, September 10, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday,September 14, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, September 14, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets and four (4) drink tickets to Always Patsy Cline on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 7:30 pm E.T. at The Wells Theatre located at 108 E. Tazewell St. Norfolk, VA 23510. Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $252).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner will be selected on Friday, September 14, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Mobile Users: Tap here to enter

Click here for sweepstakes rules.

© 2018 WVEC