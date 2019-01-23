DUCK, N.C. — Sanderling Resort's luxury rooms, Four-Diamond restaurant, and ocean view make for the perfect weekend getaway. Don't miss this chance to win a 2-night stay for two at the resort!

1) Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13 News Now or by visiting the Features tab on 13newsnow.com, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Saturday January 26, 2019 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Thursday January 31, 2019.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday February 1, 2018 after 6:00 a.m. E.T.



5) Two (2) winners will each receive a 2-night stay for two in a North Inn Sunset King room at Sanderling Resort (1461 Duck Rd. Duck, NC 27949) check-in at 4 p.m. and check-out at 11 a.m., $200 in vouchers for one dinner for two at Lifesaving Station restaurant, and $120 in vouchers for breakfast for 2 for two days at Lifesaving Station restaurant. Vouchers do not cover alcoholic beverages. (ARV: $1,000 per winner)



6) Winners will be selected on Thursday January 31, 2019 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will be announced on 13News Now Daybreak on Friday February 1, 2019.

7)There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.

