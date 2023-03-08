Virginia Living Museum Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win admission for four and a behind the scenes tour of the Virginia Living Museum

1) Enter by visiting 13newsnow.com/sweepstakes, complete entry form and hit submit.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 am E.T. on Monday, March 13, 2023 and ends at 3:00pm E.T. on Sunday, April 2, 2023

4) Prizes can be won on Sunday, April 2, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T.

5) One (1) winner will receive 4 (four) tickets for one day admission to the Virginia Living Museum; Behind the Scenes Tour with the Training and Enrichment Coordinator; cat, dog, and bird enrichment toys. Not redeemable for cash value. Non-transferrable. (ARV: $170 per winner)

Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Monday, April 3, 2023 after 3:01pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.