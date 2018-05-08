Summer will be over soon, but it's not over yet! Don't miss a chance to win tickets, and a cabana for 6 at Ocean Breeze!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 6 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 10, you can enter for a chance to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for one winner (1 winner total). The drawing will be on Friday, August 10 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. E.T. Prize can be won on Friday, August 10, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is One (1) winner will receive six (6) all day admission tickets valid for the 2018 season for Ocean Breeze Water Park at 849 General Booth Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA 23451. One standard Cabana for one day- reservation required. Reservations are available on a first come first serve basis. Pre-booked reservations are required for this prize. For reservation call 757-422-4444 ext. 232 during normal business hours of Monday through Friday 10am E.T. to 5pm E.T., or email cabanas@oceanbreezewaterpark.com . Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $400).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner will be selected on Friday, August 10, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Mobile Users: Tap here to enter

Click here for sweepstakes rules.

© 2018 WVEC