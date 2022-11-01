WinterFest 2022 Watch and Win Sweepstakes Rules

Watch Daybreak Nov 28 - Dec 2 for your chance to win tickets to WinterFest on the Wisconsin. One lucky winner will win a full VIP WinterFest Experience for four!

November 28, 2022 – December 2, 2022

OFFICIAL RULES

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, WVEC’s WinterFest Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WVEC Television, LLC (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Nauticus and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, November 28, 2022 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, December 2, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Entry . Watch 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2 and listen for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible. Participants must correctly give the keyword, give all required information and meet the eligibility requirements stated in these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected entries or failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including without limitation, malfunctioning of any telephone connection, network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of preemption that interferes with the sweepstakes process, the sponsor reserves the right to make adjustments to the keyword or call-in process accordingly. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, December 2, 2022. Limit one entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. Prizes and Odds Five (5) daily winners will each receive two (2) tickets for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at the Battleship Wisconsin, One Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510 valid through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets redeemable Wednesday – Sunday during hours of operation. One (1) grand prize winner will receive four (4) tickets for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at the Battleship Wisconsin, valid through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets redeemable Wednesday – Sunday during hours of operation; one (1) Nauticus Family Membership voucher redeemable through Friday, December 30, 2022; four (4) spots for an overnight experience aboard the Battleship Wisconsin on Saturday, December 17: a VIP guided tour of the Battleship Wisconsin; breakfast for four (4) in the Officer’s Wardroom; One (1) $50 voucher to Griswold’s Café valid through Sunday, January 1, 2023; WinterFest Holiday Swag Bag. Prize cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash value. Approximate retail value: $37 per daily prize, $650 per grand prize.

Restrictions may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be chosen and notified on or about December 5, 2022. Winners must respond to the notification within 48 hours of the date and time on the email or phone call. Failure to respond within such time period, return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries To claim prize Winners must personally visit WVEC offices at 613 Woodis Ave Norfolk VA 23510 within three (3) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. (E.T) and 5:00 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays. Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of the American Theatre, including closings, cancellations, schedule changes or substitutions.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.