WinterFest 2022 Watch and Win Sweepstakes

Watch Daybreak Nov 28 - Dec 2 for your chance to win tickets to WinterFest on the Wisconsin. One lucky winner will win a full VIP WinterFest Experience for four!

1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2 and watch for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 am E.T. on Monday, November 268 and ends at 11:59 pm E.T. on Friday December 2, 2022.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, December 2, 2022 after 11:59pm E.T.

5) Five (5) daily winners will each receive two (2) tickets for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at the Battleship Wisconsin, One Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510 valid through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets redeemable Wednesday – Sunday during hours of operation. One (1) grand prize winner will receive four (4) tickets for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at the Battleship Wisconsin, valid through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets redeemable Wednesday – Sunday during hours of operation; one (1) Nauticus Family Membership voucher redeemable through Friday, December 30, 2022; four (4) spots for an overnight experience aboard the Battleship Wisconsin on Saturday, December 17: a VIP guided tour of the Battleship Wisconsin; breakfast for four (4) in the Officer’s Wardroom; One (1) $50 voucher to Griswold’s Café valid through Sunday, January 1, 2023; WinterFest Holiday Swag Bag. Prize cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash value. Approximate retail value: $37 per daily prize, $650 per grand prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Monday, December 5, 2022. after 11:59 pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.