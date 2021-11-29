WinterFest sweepstakes

You could win a VIP experience to WinterFest on the Wisconsin!

NORFOLK, Va. — Watch 13NewsNow Daybreak December 6 - 10 for a chance to win a VIP experience at WinterFest on the Wisconsin! With 300,000 additional lights, festive exhibits, food, and live entertainment, the Battleship Wisconsin is the ultimate holiday experience for you and your family! Don't miss this chance to win a VIP experience!

1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, December 6 – Friday, December 10 and listen for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.

2) Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry.

3) Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 am E.T. on Monday, December 6, 2021, and ends at 11:59 pm E.T. on Friday, December 10, 2021.

4) Prizes can be won on Friday, December 10, 2021, after 11:59pm E.T.

5) Five (5) daily winners will each receive two (2) tickets for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at the Battleship Wisconsin, One Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510 valid through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets redeemable Wednesday – Sunday during hours of operation. One (1) grand prize winner will receive four (4) tickets for Winterfest on the Wisconsin at the Battleship Wisconsin, valid through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets redeemable Wednesday – Sunday during hours of operation; one (1) Nauticus membership voucher redeemable through Friday, December 31, 2021; One (1) voucher for Parade of Sales on Sunday, December 18, 2021, good for admission of four (4) guests; One (1) $50 voucher to Griswold’s Café valid through Sunday, January 2, 2022; One (1) Voucher to the Santa Experience on Saturday, December 18, good for four guests. Prize cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash value. Approximate retail value: $29 per daily prize, $227 per grand prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets.

6) Winners will be selected on Friday, December 10, 2021. after 11:59 pm E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

7) There are no tie- breaking procedures due to the selection process.