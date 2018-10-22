Don't miss this chance to see some of Disney's favorites glide across the ice!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 22 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 26, you can enter for a chance to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for one winners (1 winner total). The drawing will be on Friday, October 26 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features section on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, October 22, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, October 26, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, October 26, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 7:30 pm E.T. at The Hampton Coliseum located at 1000 Coliseum Dr., Hampton, VA 23666. Seats are section ARNA V, Row 2, Seats 1 through 4. Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $180).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner will be selected on Friday, October 26, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

