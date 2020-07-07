Swimming advisory issued for Norfolk beach

Beachgoers are being warned not to swim in the water off Sarah Constant Beach. Bacteria levels are higher than normal.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk health officials are urging people not to swim in the water at Sarah Constant Beach after they found that bacteria levels were higher than state standards.

A swimming advisory was issued at the beach Tuesday after samples of the water there were tested on Monday. Test results came back showing enterococci bacteria levels were higher than they should be.

The Norfolk Department of Health will continue testing the beach water until they find that it's safe to swim in.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis, during the swimming season, from late-May through the end of September.