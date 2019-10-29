YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tabb High School and the entire York County community are working to heal after three students died in a car crash.

The PTSA is asking the whole community for more than 100 dozen cookies to give away to students, staff and bus drivers.

Organizers ask that you package your cookies in gallon Ziploc bags and label the type and quantity. All cookies should be peanut-free, as well, but if your cookies contain tree nuts, pecans and walnuts, please make a note of that on the label.

Gluten-free options are welcomed.

You can learn more about the drive, including how to sign up and when and where to drop off the communities by clicking here.

This drive comes during a time of healing after three Tabb High School students died in a car crash on Saturday.

Hundreds of people from the high school and the surrounding community showed up in droves around the school's track and football stadium to hold a vigil for the boys on Sunday.

