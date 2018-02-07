NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With more than 75 kinds of tacos available to eat, the downtown waterfront may be THE ideal destination for taco fans.

The Norfolk Taco Festival takes place on Saturday, July 14, and it will feature the offerings of more than 30 restaurants, food trucks, and food carts. In addition to tacos, people will be able to taste other food items including elotes, churritos, and nachos. The event's Facebook page says there will be a frozen and traditional margarita bar, a tequila expo tent, eating contests, activities for children, live music and DJs, and much more.

Tickets are limited for the festival. Currently, general admission is $14.99 which covers entry to the event and one free drink. Tacos, which are sold separately, cost $3 each. Other food items are not included in the general admission fee, either. Hours for general admission ticket holders is 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

VIP tickets are $59.99 each. The price covers:

1 hour express early access

Exclusive VIP misted party tent with private bathrooms

5 taco vouchers

4 Drink vouchers (excludes tequila flights & shots)

Commemorate VIP gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights



