Tactical team called in to handle domestic situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tactical unit was called in to help de-escalate a domestic situation involving an armed person in Newport News.

Just before 6:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5000 block of Madison Avenue after learning about the domestic situation.

Officers tried to reach out to the person who was armed, but about an hour later, they ended up calling in the Newport News Police Tactical Operations Unit to help bring the situation under control.