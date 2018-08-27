CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Is that a wiener in your rearview mirror? It could be. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Hampton Roads, bringing its crew of hotdoggers with it. The crew's mission: to put a better Oscar Mayer hot dog in every hand.

The Wienermobile is 27 feet long. That's the length of 60 hot dogs, by the way. It has a ton of features including a hot-dog-shaped dashboard, seating for six in ketchup-colored and mustard-colored seats, and a removable bunroof. It come equipped with a back-up camera, flat screen television, and a horn that plays the official Wiener Jingle.

You can check out all of that and more when the Wienermobile makes eight stops in the area:

August 30

Food Lion, 5601 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 2409 Taylor Road, Chesapeake

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

August 31

Food Lion, 5251 John Tyler Highway, Williamsburg

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 701 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

September 1

Food Lion, 2815 Godwin Boulevard, Suffolk

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 1524 Holland Rd, Suffolk

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

September 2

Food Lion, 1941 South Church Street, Smithfield

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Food Lion, 13478 Carrollton Road, Carrollton

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

General Body Company of Chicago, Illinois designed the the first Wienermobile in 1936. The original was only 13-feet-long and cruised the streets of Chicago to promote Oscar Mayer "German-style Wieners."

