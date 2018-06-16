VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- A teen is in critical condition after he was rescued from the water at the oceanfront Saturday.

Just before 2 p.m., a Virginia Beach lifeguard stationed at 26th Street observed five people in the water struggling to get back to the beach, EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka said.

Several lifeguards began a water rescue effort to help them, he said.

One of the people — a boy in his late teens — went under and was pulled from the water unconscious, Nedelka said.

Lifeguards performed first aid on the teen until fire and EMS personnel arrived.

The teen was taken to a local hospital as they continued advanced life support procedures on him.

He is listed in critical condition.

Nedelka said rip currents were not present.

The group who had to be rescued were from out of town and didn't realize how steep the drop off is once you get past the sandbar in the water, he said.

