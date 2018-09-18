VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

After two years, Angelo Antonio Worlds has accepted a plea deal in the 2016 shooting spree that left one dead and three injured.

19-year-old Worlds pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious assault, malicious wounding, and four counts use of a firearm. Judge H. Thomas Padrick sentenced the teen to 125 years in prison with 50 years suspended in compliance with the plea agreement.

Worlds, who was 17 when the crimes were committed, will serve 75 years in prison, 25 more than the high-end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a maximum sentence of 50 years.

The shooting spree started on December 2, 2016 when World picked up Nicholas Cates from Taco Bell on Cates' lunch break and drove around until stopping on the 1300 block of Hawk Avenue. Worlds exited the car with Cates' gun and shot Zacarias Aguilar-Ayala, who was sitting in his truck, multiple times killing him instantly.

Worlds continued his spree on December 7, 2016 when he knocked on the front door of a house on the 1100 block of Clubhouse Road and shot multiple times when the resident went to answer the door.

That same day, the then 17-year-old knocked on the door of a house on the 3200 block of Dunnbury Court. When the couple, who was inside, asked who was at the door, Worlds shot multiple times hitting both people.

All of the victims were strangers to Worlds.

Worlds confessed in a police interview on December 9, 2016 and one of the guns used was recovered in Worlds' attic during a police search. Although Cates and Worlds were 17 at the time and classified as juveniles they were certified by the Circuit Court to be tried as adults due to the seriousness of their crimes.

Cates pleaded guilty in July of 2017 for his role in Aguilar-Ayala's murder and a separate murder, in which he was the shooter, to charges of first-degree murder, accessory after the fact - homicide, and use of a firearm. Cates is serving 50 years in prison.

