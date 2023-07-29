x
Boy shot and killed, Portsmouth Police investigating

Portsmouth Police said it happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon near the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating after someone shot and killed a boy this afternoon.

They said it happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon near the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd.

Police said they found a boy dead on the scene.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

