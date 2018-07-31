VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A 15-year-old boy said two people in a white van tried to abduct him Monday afternoon. It's supposed to have happened in the area of 13th Street near Mediterranean and Cypress avenues at the Oceanfront.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department told 13News Now the teenager said the van stopped behind him. A man jumped out of the van and grabbed him. The boy said he fought off the man. A second person who was in the van tried to get a hold of the boy, but the teenager said he fought off that person. The teenager ran to a friend's home on Pinewood Drive. Both people left the area in the van. The teenager told officers both people wore black hoodies and white masks.

The friend on Pinewood Drive told 13News Now she originally thought the 15-year-old was kidding.

"I walked back inside. My friends were inside, and they were huddled around him. He had collapsed on the ground. He was like, 'Just got jumped. They were trying to kidnap me.' We thought he was joking at first because it was broad daylight. It was raining, and it's in a pretty safe area. At least, that's what we thought," she said.

The boy's friend said when her mother came home, they called the police department.

"He told my mom, and we called the police, because we don't want somebody out there like that. I'm so glad that he could handle himself and get out of that, because that would be really horrible for someone to have to experience," the friend said.

13News Now reached out the the boy to talk to him but didn't get a response.

