Norfolk, VA (WVEC) — Norfolk police have made an arrest in the West 28th Street Homicide on Monday.

Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night Norfolk police rushed to West 28th Street and De Bree Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene they found a teenage girl who had been shot in the street.

Medics took her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

13News Now spoke to neighbors in the area who said the girl was 15-years-old and attends Maury High School. Neighbors also said the girl doesn't live in the area.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman Khalilah LeGrand released the following statement about the loss of one of their students:

"The Norfolk Public Schools family learned today that one of its rising 11th graders was tragically killed in a shooting on Sunday night. The district finds itself again reeling from the loss of a young person whose light was extinguished far too soon. We extend our deepest condolences to all who have been affected by this incident. Counselors are available to students and staff to assist them with dealing with their grief. We are confident that the Norfolk Police Department will work to ensure those responsible for this unspeakable act, will be brought to justice. "

Officials still have not released the name of the girl.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC