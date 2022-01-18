Hampton Roads testing coordinators say rapid tests are still in low supply, PCR tests widely available

Some tests, such as the rapid ones, are in short supply for many local clinics and hospitals across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Testing coordinators are racing to get enough COVID-19 tests to Hampton Roads as the demand keeps growing. While PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests are available, many people are looking for the rapid ones, which give you results much faster.

"We're constantly answering phone calls, answering emails, and also people coming into the health department to address us directly," said Chesapeake Health Department's Public Health Emergency Manager Jerry Tucker.

Tucker says PCR tests, which take about three days to get results back, are in supply to meet most of the demand. However, he says if you're searching for a rapid test, you may have trouble finding one at your local clinic.

"We do have a very limited amount of rapid testing supplies," Tucker said "With regards to the PCR, at this point, we're still able to conduct that testing and we have been pushing forward with that."

He said that the department are only making rapid tests available for very specific situations.

On the Peninsula, Riverside Health System leaders say they are also seeing their supply go quickly.

"The demand, at least for Riverside, is still outstripping the supply," said Riverside Health's VP and Chief of Pharmacy Cindy Williams.

Tucker says it's been an uphill battle with a recent shortage of workers. Some of the testers for the clinics either become symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19, keeping them at home for their quarantine.

"We'd have three to four testers develop symptoms that could be COVID or test positive, so we make sure they stay home. Then when they are done with their obligated time [quarantine], we have three to four more testers or vaccinators show symptoms or test positive," Tucker said. "So, there's a cost in juggling that to maintain sufficient staffing to meet the public's needs."

However, Tucker says there is no shortage of effort on the health leaders side. He says they are constantly trying to acquire a bigger supply of tests, and coordinators across Hampton Roads are working together to expand testing availability.