The Atlantic Wood Industries Superfund Site celebrates its progress

What was once a hazardous wasteland near the Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth is now cleaned up for use, thanks to several environmental organizations.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Environmental Quality, and the City of Portsmouth all came together Tuesday morning to celebrate the progress of the Atlantic Wood Industries Superfund site.

What was once a hazardous wasteland near the Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth is now cleaned up. The remediation project represents a joint effort by all of these organizations and the EPA and DEQ have spent 100 million dollars over the past ten years making sure the area is ready for future use. This remediation allows the industrial property to become a future redevelopment of the entire industrial area.

Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe was in attendance and highlighted the work the environmental protection agency has done and how the project impacts more than just people in Hampton Roads.

"This river flows to the rest of the world. From here, it goes to the Chesapeake Bay to the Atlantic Ocean. The quality of the light beyond our boundaries is dependent on what happens here, on this site,” Rowe said.