VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Osfolk's family has decided to no reopen The Bier Garden Festhaus in 2020.

The announcement was made on Facebook. In the post, the Osfolks said that the Virginia Beach location on Shore Drive was a great opportunity, but their decision "considers the balance needed to run a family restaurant while raising families."

The Virginia Beach location opened in 2019.

The Bier Garden is a German restaurant located on Historic High Street in Olde Towne in Portsmouth will remain open. For over 18 years the Osfolk family has offered an authentic Bavarian cuisine and a wide selection of beer.

"The Festhaus was an incredible opportunity to explore Virginia Beach, and we could not have predicted the love and support felt. With risk comes reward and our experience on Shore Drive certainly delivered," the post said. "We hope that our Shore Drive friends will join us on February 1st for Festhaus Day at the Bier Garden in Portsmouth when will toast the new year paying thanks to the past!"

RELATED: Coelacanth Brewing in Norfolk closing its doors by end of year

RELATED: Supper Southern Morsels closing Ghent location in Norfolk