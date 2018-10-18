The City of Norfolk held a forum on flooding at Booker T. Washington for locals to learn what the city plans to do about the rising water on Wednesday.

Norfolk resident Sonija Johnson came because she doesn’t want to see her home destroyed again like it was in 2016 during hurricane Matthew.

"Every time it rains, I go into prayer-warrior mode. I don't want to lose anything. I lost a lot, like over $20 thousand worth of things. My flood insurance claim still hasn't been paid out," said Johnson.

The City has plans moving forward to reduce the issues in the area, one of those ideas is raising the gates at Nauticus.

"Sea level has come up, so I believe they told us we have to raise it 18 inches,” said Richard Broad, Director of Public Works.

The city said it's experimenting in some of the worst flooding zones right now.

"We're just starting to use these new tide valves, we have several in the city, we're trying them out, they're brand new. We don't want to deploy a lot of them, they're expensive equipment,” said Broad.

Johnson hopes they get the money they need so these projects happen sooner rather than later.

"I hope all of this is mitigated within the next year or two. I have these ideas I want to submit to them, so hopefully, they get the funding set up,” said Johnson.

However, money for flooding can take a while, according to Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response Jim Redick.

"It's going to take us a long time to get to where we need to be. There are organizations federal and otherwise, that are out there to assist us with that, but we can't just base our decisions and movement on the availability of those funds,” said Redick.

Redick said it’s always good to be prepared since rain is always going to fall.

"We live in an area called Tidewater, we strongly encourage you to get flood insurance if you have the means and resources to do so,” said Redick.

The City of Norfolk will be holding another flooding forum on Monday, October 22 at Maury High School at 6 p.m.

