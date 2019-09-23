CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Local businesses, community groups, and individuals from South Hampton Roads are invited to participate in a fundraising event for the Elder’s House, Bowl-A-Thon.

The event will raise money to cover the costs of providing housing, transportation, food and enrichment services (including counseling, tutoring, field trips, etc.) for up to 8 male middle and high school students during the first 100 days of the school year 2019-2020.

There is no cost to participate. However, participating teams need to agree to raise a minimum of $1,500. Each team that raises over $2,500 will participate in the actual bowl-a-thon on October 5, 2019, at the Signet Bowling Center located at 884 Bells Mill Road.

Team fundraising for the event will begin in late August and continue until the actual event date in October. The teams will engage in peer-to-peer fundraising similar to most campaigns. like walks or marathons, sponsored by Susan G. Komen and St. Jude’s.

Each team will create an online fundraising page, similar to GoFundMe, and provide a direct link for friends, co-workers, family members, employers or acquaintances to donate. Every $161 contributed will provide one day of housing and services for 1 male middle or high school student residing at the Elder’s House.

The overall fundraising goal is based on providing 100 days x $161/per day x an average of 5 youth, which is the basis for the 100 Days Campaign. The first 100 days of school represent the most critical period for determining academic success during the year.

