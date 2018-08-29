WASHINGTON -- Winter is coming! And according to the 2019 Farmers' Almanac you should brace yourself for a "teeth-chattering" cold one with plenty of snow.

The Almanac predicts this winter will bring a chilly, wintry mix to our region.

Nationally, the almanac predicts the frigid weather will last through mid-February. Spring will also start with stormy conditions along the East Coast.

From March 20 to March 23, the Almanac also predicts a potent East Coast storm that could deliver a wide variety of wintry precipitation just as we are making the transition from winter to spring.

The publication bases its forecasts on a formula developed in 1818.

