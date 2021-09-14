The holidays may be months away, but hiring is in full force

Experts say despite their early efforts, retailers will still deal with short-staffing this holiday season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are still months away, but hiring is already in full force.

Let's connect the dots.

Retailers continue to deal with staffing troubles. They're trying to hire enough people before holiday shopping kicks into high gear. According to Bureau Labor statistics, retail employment is down by 285,000 jobs since Feb of 2020.

Experts say many retail workers who worked through the pandemic quit due to burnout. Up until recently, folks without a job could collect an extra $300 week in unemployment.

Now retailers have a lot of jobs to fill and that's good news for workers. Many companies are rolling out new benefits and higher pay to try and lure new talent.

But many experts say despite their early efforts, retailers will still deal with short staffing this holiday season.

What does that for you? Longer lines and wait times.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.





