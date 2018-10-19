A homeowner in Chesapeake has taken Halloween decorations to the next level.

Pam Stille’s home on Weeping Willow Drive is covered with more than 120 real pumpkins and homemade displays.

Stille says she and the family have kept the tradition alive for 23 years.

“We call it ‘Stilleville,’” said Stille. “Or, ‘Nightmare on Pam Street’”

But what you see outside the house is just the beginning.

“We have a surprise for them inside…my Halloween room.”

Stille’s ‘Halloween room’ is the first room you pass when you walk in the house. It’s an old living room turned into a top to bottom canvas for everything Halloween.

It includes art made by her children and things Stille crafted herself using repurposed junk.

“It’s here all year round,” said Stille.

It started with a little decorating for Halloween two decades ago, but at the end of the season Stille was sad that she had to put all of it a way…so she decided to leave it.

“The cutest thing is that I’m the least dark person,” said Stille.

It’s clearly not for everyone, but for Stille the wild display feels just right.

© 2018 WVEC