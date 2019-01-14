NORFOLK, Va. — There was a blood donation shortfall over the winter holidays which is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.
The Red Cross collected more than 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply.
“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”
Now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand, which is well below the ideal five-day supply needed to respond to emergencies and hospital needs.
All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urged to make an appointment to give in the coming days to help restock the shelves for hospital patients.
Click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule a donation appointment.
Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from January 14 to February 15:
North Carolina:
- Edenton
- 1/29/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cooperative Extension, 730 N Granville Street, Suite A
- 2/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street
- Moyock
- 1/22/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road
- Buxton
- 1/18/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12
- Kitty Hawk
- 2/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road
- Manteo
- 2/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dare County Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive
- Nags Head
- 1/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jennette's Pier, 7223 South Virginia Dare Trail, The Beach Road, Milepost 16.5
- Ahoskie
- 1/22/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 431 Boone Farm Rd
- 1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hertford County High School, 1500 West First Street
- 2/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street
- Murfreesboro
- 1/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chowan University, One University Place
- Winton
- 1/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., EEOC Building, 119 Justice Drive
- Elizabeth City
- 1/28/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext
- 1/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-Atlantic Christian University Harold C. Turner Building, 715 Poindexter Street
- 1/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road
- 2/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, Elizabeth City, 1409 Parkview Drive
- 2/3/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1453 North Road Street
- 2/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elizabeth City State University/New Student Center, 1704 Weeksville Road
- 2/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street
- Hertford
- 1/17/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street
- 2/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Perquimans County High School, 305 Edenton Road Street
Virginia:
- Chincoteague Island
- 2/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chincoteague Coast Guard, 3823 Main Street
- Melfa
- 1/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Shore Community College, 29300 Lankford Highway
- Chesapeake
- 1/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road
- 1/14/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thurgood Marshall Elementary, 2706 Border Road
- 1/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall-Chesapeake Police Department, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
- 1/16/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Stephen, Martyr, 1544 S. Battlefield Boulevard
- 1/17/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cavalier Ford Lincoln, 1515 South Military Highway
- 1/21/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive
- 1/22/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., ASM Research, 1434 Crossways Blvd.
- 1/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First Team Toyota Showroom, 3400 Western Branch Blvd
- 1/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
- 1/29/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South
- 1/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tidewater Community College-Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road
- 1/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.
- 2/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate CampuS, 4320 Bruce Road
- 2/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South Norfolk Moose Lodge #464, 2000 Campostella Rd
- 2/4/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Real Life Christian Church, 900 N. Centerville Turnpike
- 2/7/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hickory Ruritan Club, 2752 Battlefield Boulevard South
- 2/8/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sutherland Global, 1313 Executive Blvd
- 2/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway
- 2/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard
- 2/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road
- 2/13/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 916 N. Centerville Turnpike
- 2/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library, 298 Cedar Road
- 2/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Great Bridge Lodge #257, 148 Mt Pleasant Road
- Franklin
- 1/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive
- 1/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive
- Glou Point
- 2/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Institute of Marine Science, 1375 Greate Road, P.O. Box 1346
- Gloucester
- 1/18/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lowe's, 6659 George Washington Memorial Highway, Route 17
- Hayes
- 1/22/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Abingdon Fire and Rescue Station 3, 2676 Hayes Rd., Gloucester Point, VA
- 2/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gloucester Church of Christ, 2432 Hayes Road
- Fort Monroe
- 1/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia State Police, 110 Pratt Street
- Hampton
- 1/21/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2510 N Armistead Avenue
- 1/22/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road
- 1/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue
- 1/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton University Student Center, Hampton University
- 1/25/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hampton City Hall, 22 Lincoln Street
- 1/27/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive
- 1/28/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Discipleship Center, 1307 LaSalle Ave
- 1/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., TNCC Moore Hall, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive
- 2/5/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eaton Middle School, 2108 Cunningham Drive
- 2/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 99 E. Mercury Boulevard
- 2/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue
- Windsor
- 2/7/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Isle of Wight Ruritan Club House, 17011 Courthouse Highway
- Williamsburg
- 1/22/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road
- 1/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 5424 Discovery Park Boulevard
- 1/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive
- 1/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marshall Wythe School of Law, South Henry Street
- 1/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Street
- 1/29/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian, 3287 Ironbound Road
- 1/30/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Thomas Nelson , Williamsburg, 4601 Opportunity Way
- 1/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road
- 2/2/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue
- 2/5/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Road
- 2/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellspring United Methodist Church, 4871 Longhill Road
- 2/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital- Staff Development Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road
- 2/12/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., College of William and Mary Sadler Center, 200 Stadium Drive
- Hudgins
- 2/5/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Piankatank Ruritan Club, Route 198 West
- Fort Eustis
- 1/24/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Joint Base Langley Eustis, 1900 Jackson Ave, Corner of 5th and Patton
- Newport News
- 1/14/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Newport News Public School Admin Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard
- 1/15/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 860 Omni Boulevard
- 1/15/2019: 1:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.
- 1/21/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Andrews Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street
- 1/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christopher Newport University: Freeman Center, 1 University Place
- 1/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Rd.
- 2/1/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Indian Motorcycle of Southeastern Virginia, 11704 Jefferson Ave
- 2/2/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
- 2/10/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
- 2/11/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Mariners' Museum and Park, 100 Museum Dr
- Norfolk
- 1/14/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/14/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Granby Elementary School, 7101 Newport Avenue
- 1/15/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/16/2019: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/17/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/18/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 150 West Main Street, 150 West Main Street
- 1/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Optima Health- Norfolk, 824 N.Military Hwy, Suite 200
- 1/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 1057 Kennedy Street
- 1/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hampton Roads Church Bloodmobile, 1132 Pickett Road
- 1/21/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/22/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/22/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Webb Center, 49th Street
- 1/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street
- 1/23/2019: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/24/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/26/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Norfolk Yacht & Country Club, 7001 Hampton Blvd
- 1/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/28/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/29/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chrysler Museum, One Memorial Place
- 1/30/2019: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 1/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent
- 1/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., EVMS-We Challenge U, 700 West Olney Road
- 1/31/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/1/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/4/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/5/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/6/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Wesleyan University - Batten Student Center, 1584 Wesleyan Drive
- 2/6/2019: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/7/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Student Center, 700 Park Avenue
- 2/7/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/8/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/9/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/10/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/10/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd
- 2/11/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/12/2019: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/13/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street
- 2/13/2019: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/13/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., ODU Whitehurst Hall, 1715 W. 48th St.
- 2/14/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- 2/14/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave
- 2/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sentara Leigh Hospital Elizabeth River Room, 830 Kempsville Road
- 2/15/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue
- Exmore
- 1/17/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 4158 Seaside Rd
- 2/4/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Broadwater Academy, 3500 Broadwater Road
- Poquoson
- 2/8/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road
- Portsmouth
- 1/15/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue
- 1/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane
- 1/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Police Training Center, 309 Columbia Street
- 1/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tidewater Community College - Portsmouth Campus, 120 Campus Drive
- 2/9/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road
- 2/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Defined Athletics Portsmouth, 5603 High St W
- Courtland
- 1/24/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School, 31023 Camp Pkwy
- Suffolk
- 1/16/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road
- 1/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 213 North Main St
- 1/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive
- Surry
- 1/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 5738 Colonial Trail East
- Virginia Beach
- 1/14/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/14/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 644 Little Neck Road
- 1/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/16/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1436 Air Rail Avenue
- 1/16/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Liberty Tax- Building 5, 2371 Liberty Way
- 1/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/17/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chantel Ray Real Estate, 1833 Republic Road, Suite #103
- 1/17/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beacon Baptist Church, 2301 Newstead Drive
- 1/17/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Holy Family, 1279 North Great Neck Road
- 1/18/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/18/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Road
- 1/19/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/19/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., GO Church, 333 Edwin Drive
- 1/20/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/21/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Coastal Community Church, 2800 S Independance Blvd
- 1/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Howard Hanna Real Estate-Oceanfront, 303 34th Street, Suite 102
- 1/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/23/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Rd
- 1/24/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 - 36th Street
- 1/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Strawbridge Elementary, 2553 Strawbridge Rd
- 1/25/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/26/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/27/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/28/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/28/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive
- 1/28/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road
- 1/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/30/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pembroke Elementary, 4622 Jericho Road
- 1/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 1/31/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road
- 2/1/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/3/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/4/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/4/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, 2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive
- 2/4/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ocean Lakes Elementary School, 1616 Upton Drive
- 2/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/5/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Linkhorn Bay Apartments, 1201 Waterfront Drive
- 2/6/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/6/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road
- 2/7/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/8/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/9/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/10/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/11/2019: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hall Honda Virginia Beach, 3516 Virginia Beach Blvd
- 2/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sentara Virginia Beach General Front Lobby, 1060 First Colonial Road
- 2/12/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Health Department, 4452 Corporation Ln, #200
- 2/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/13/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Avalon Church of Christ, 844 Woodstock Road
- 2/14/2019: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard
- 2/14/2019: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/15/2019: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 2/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, VB, 2804 Holland Road
- Williamsburg
- 1/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mason School of Business College of William and Mary, 101 Ukrop Way
- Grafton
- 2/7/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Lukes United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Road
- Seaford
- 1/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road
- Tabb
- 2/14/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Road
- Yorktown
- 1/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9041 George Washington Memorial Highway
- 1/20/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church Yorktown, 111 Church Street
- 1/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 3120 Kiln Creek Pkwy
- 2/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Yorktown Masonic Lodge, 221 Ballard Street