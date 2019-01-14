NORFOLK, Va. — There was a blood donation shortfall over the winter holidays which is prompting the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

The Red Cross collected more than 27,000 fewer blood and platelet donations the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply.

“Many people may not realize that blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “When donations decline – as they did around the holidays and may further decline if severe winter weather and flu season pick up – lifesaving medical treatments could be delayed.”

Now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types on hand, which is well below the ideal five-day supply needed to respond to emergencies and hospital needs.

All eligible donors, especially platelet donors and blood donors with type O blood, are urged to make an appointment to give in the coming days to help restock the shelves for hospital patients.

Click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule a donation appointment.

Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from January 14 to February 15:

North Carolina:

Edenton 1/29/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cooperative Extension, 730 N Granville Street, Suite A 2/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street

Moyock 1/22/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road

Buxton 1/18/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12

Kitty Hawk 2/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manteo 2/15/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dare County Center, 950 Marshall C. Collins Drive

Nags Head 1/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Jennette's Pier, 7223 South Virginia Dare Trail, The Beach Road, Milepost 16.5

Ahoskie 1/22/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 431 Boone Farm Rd 1/29/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hertford County High School, 1500 West First Street 2/6/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street

Murfreesboro 1/30/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chowan University, One University Place

Winton 1/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., EEOC Building, 119 Justice Drive

Elizabeth City 1/28/2019: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext 1/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-Atlantic Christian University Harold C. Turner Building, 715 Poindexter Street 1/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Towne South Church of Christ, 2224 Peartree Road 2/3/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Cross Chapter, Elizabeth City, 1409 Parkview Drive 2/3/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1453 North Road Street 2/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elizabeth City State University/New Student Center, 1704 Weeksville Road 2/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street

Hertford 1/17/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street 2/1/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Perquimans County High School, 305 Edenton Road Street



Virginia: