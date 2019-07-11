13News Now has partnered with The Salvation Army to provide Christmas assistance to families in need.

What is it?

In Hampton Roads, more than 60 businesses, churches, corporations, and vendors display an Angel Tree for community members to adopt and shop for clothing for a child in need that have registered with The Salvation Army.

Clothing items are then returned to the location where the tag was picked up and The Salvation Army picks the items up from the store and distributes them to the appropriate children during Christmas distribution.

Angel Tree gives individuals and partnering corporations an opportunity to adopt less fortunate children and provide them with gifts of clothing. The children would otherwise receive very little or nothing during the holiday season.

The donated gifts will go directly, and without excessive overhead, to those who are truly needy since all Salvation Army Angels are not served by other holiday assistance programs.

How to participate

Anyone who would like to register a child, newborn to 14-years-old, to receive gifts should attend one of the following events with proper paperwork.

If you’d like to apply, please plan to attend one of these events bringing all paperwork noted:

Current Government Picture ID for Parent/Guardian (With correct address or 2 bills to prove city of residence)

Birth Certificates for ALL children ages 0-14 (we must be able to verify each child’s age) If you are not the parent of the child you’re applying for, YOU MUST bring proof of guardianship.

Pre-Qualifiers – Current documentation (less than 12 months) of TANF, income-based housing and/or Food Stamps (SNAP). SNAP cards will only be considered if they include your name on the front.

– Current documentation (less than 12 months) of TANF, income-based housing and/or Food Stamps (SNAP). SNAP cards will only be considered if they include your name on the front. If you do not receive any of the above income pre-qualifiers , please bring the following… Employment paystubs- The last 30 days worth for all working household members. If self-employed, bring 30 days of work receipts or your 2019 W-2. Proof of unemployment benefits, child support, housing assistance, Social Security, SSI and/or verification of any other types of household income. IF REPORTING $0 income (and no pre-qualifier), you will be required to go to your local Employment Commission office and get documentation showing you have not worked in the state of Virginia in the last quarter.

, please bring the following… Documentation of household Crisis will be required if your income exceeds current poverty guidelines.

These documents need to be taken to The Salvation Army Area Command at 5525 Raby Road in Norfolk for emergency sign up. The dates allowed for people to sign up are on Tuesdays in November, 11/5 and 11/12, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays in November, 11/7 and 11/14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any person or business interested in adopting an Angel Tree can do so before Friday, December 6. Please email Seth Atkinson at Seth.Atkinson@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Angel Tree Locations

Coastal Edge Greenbrier, 1401 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Coastal Edge Oceanfront, 316 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Coastal Edge Pembroke, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Coastal Edge Redmill, 1157 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Hampton Roads Area Command (HRAC), 5525 Raby Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502

Haynes Furniture, 5324 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1401 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23504

Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

MacArthur Mall, 300 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510

Military Circle Mall, 880 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502

Sam’s Club 4711 (VA Beach Blvd.), 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Unique Antique Market, 2618 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23517

Wegmans, 4721 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Click here for more information about The Salvation Army's Angel Tree.