Transgender bathroom ban gets federal appellate hearing

The Gloucester County School Board's lawyers argue that the law protects against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity.

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments the case of a transgender man who sued a Virginia school board after he was barred as a student from using the boys’ bathrooms at his high school.

A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin Grimm.

The school board has appealed and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond hears arguments Tuesday. The American Civil Liberties Union argues that the school board violated Grimm’s equal protection rights as well as federal policy against gender-based discrimination.