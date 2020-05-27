The Virginian-Pilot to move printing operations, cut 130 jobs

About 130 employees at The Virginian-Pilot will lose their jobs and the paper's printing operations will move to the Richmond Times-Dispatch's facility.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A newspaper owner has announced that about 130 employees will lose their jobs at a Virginia publication when its printing operations move to a facility used by another regional newspaper.

Tribune Publishing executive Par Ridder announced Tuesday that The Virginian-Pilot will be printed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s facility starting in July.

News outlets report that Tribune also owns The Daily Press, Virginia Gazette and Tidewater Review, which had been printed in Richmond since before The Pilot was purchased in 2018.