NORFOLK, Virginia — A small mishap occurred when the Hampton Roads Sanitation District sent utility bills to 2,000 Norfolk customers.

Not only did those customers get their bills, but they also received a Chesapeake insert citing a rate change to how much their utilities will cost.

HRSD says to ignore it entirely. The insert does not affect Norfolk customers and anyone who received it is meant to disregard it.

You can call the Norfolk Department of Utilities and speak with a customer service representative at 757-664-6700 if you have any questions.

RELATED: Virginia lawmakers unveil clean energy legislation

RELATED: Regulators partially deny Dominion request for bill hike

RELATED: Most Virginians to get credits on electric bills