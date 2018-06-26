FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- It's been about a month since this massive fire in downtown Franklin destroyed a shop on Main Street.

It was investigated as an electrical fire, but more problems continue to plague the building, and now police are involved. Franklin police said thieves stripped the copper from two air conditioning units after the fire.

"It's just another day in Franklin. People are here, everywhere, looking for a fast buck," said James Carr, a Franklin resident who was on Main Street the day of the fire.

Carr said he grew up in Franklin and the building was always there, so it's hurtful to see old memories gone, and thieves picking apart what was left.

"It's terrible. I hate it but there's nothing we could do about it, you know?" said Carr.

