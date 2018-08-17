GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the midst of debate over how much you should tip when you go out, people on social media have it figured out, 100%.

Well, at least sometimes anyways.

It's all part of the latest social media challenge called the #TipTheBillChallenge. People are posting pictures of their receipts on social media.

The hashtags #tipthebill and #tipthebillchallenge date back to March, but they've exploded in popularity over the last week thanks to two postings, one on twitter.

And the other on Facebook.

WFMY News 2 spoke with George Hope after his post went viral about why he decided to post it.

Hope who's been in the service industry for more than decades says it's all about respect and recognition for others in his same position.

"Realize that some of the servers that are waiting on you are making $2/hr and your tip really matters." Hope said.

Sarah Williams is a bartender. After posting about the challenge on Facebook, that same night customers she served did the challenge.

"It was really exciting and it was definitely a good feeling," Williams said

She went on to say that she too wants people to recognize the hard work those in the service industry do day in and day out.

