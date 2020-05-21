This year, no York County fireworks for 4th of July

York County said the decision to cancel the fireworks and parade had as much to do with the economic challenges of the pandemic as with public safety.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from 2019.

Even if restrictions on public gatherings are lifted before the Fourth of July, York County said it won't be having its annual Independence Day celebration this summer.

It's a display that usually brings hundreds to the shores of the York River, where British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered to then-Continental General George Washington in October of 1781.

This victory started negotiations between the British and the colonials, and brought about a treaty that ended the Revolutionary War - making the words written in the Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4 of 1776, a reality.

The county is no less proud of this local victory 239 years later - but widespread local impacts from the pandemic mean "bad news" for this annual celebration.

On its website, York County said the decision to cancel the fireworks and parade had as much to do with the economic challenges of the pandemic as with public safety.

"The health crisis, along with the severity of the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, have forced the County to continue making operational reductions now and into the next fiscal year," the website said. "This includes the difficult decision to cancel the July 4th fireworks and parade."