GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- — Thousands of people are still in the dark across Hampton Roads.

In Gloucester, close to 1,500 people were still without power by Monday afternoon.

That's the most in our area. The sound of generators echoes throughout the Carters Grove subdivision.

Paul Walton and his wife have been without power since Thursday night.

“We are out of water, and it is tough,” Walton said. “We have been going to work because they have water and power at work.”

Eugene Jennings' power also went out last Thursday. He has a generator like some of his neighbors, but he's not sure how much longer it'll last.

“I hope they put the electricity back on,” Jennings said. “I thought my generator would stop working.”

Dominion Energy crews were out working to restore power to the area Monday.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Gloucester, both not too far from Walton's home. Tonight, Walton is grateful because he knows this could have been much worse.

“We've been through this before,” Walton said.

