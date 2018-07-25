CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people have cheered on dozens of ponies during the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Media outlets report that the ponies swam across the Assateague Channel on Wednesday morning. Crowds of people greeted them from the other side of a fence on the shore. Others watched from kayaks and boats.

The ponies traveled from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island during "slack tide" when there is little current.

Every year, the first foal to come ashore is named King or Queen Neptune. Some of the ponies will be auctioned off to buyers. Others will head back into the wild.

The Pony Swim is in its 93rd year.

The ponies will now rest until the parade kicks off.

