A major storm is working its way through Hampton Roads, with several severe thunderstorm warnings.

During the storm, thousands of Dominion Energy customers lost power. Around 5:40 a.m., over 24,000 customers were without power.

Over 8,500 outages were reported in Newport News. Over 5,200 customers in Virginia Beach reported power outages, and about 3,100 are without power in York County.

