VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On a day where everyone is looking up at the sky, few are looking higher than 5,000 Virginia Beach fifth grade students.

In what's become an annual tradition, fifth graders received a Friday preview of the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, thrilling elementary school students like Jeremiah Hall.

"It's pretty epic," Hall said. "I want to be in the military when I'm older and this is a whole another story."

Jeremiah hall explored with his class from Bettie F. Williams Elementary School - they ran to explore new planes and some even had dreams of flying higher.

It was a new experience for most, but not all. Fifth-grader Jasmine Casas' father works on the base, so she knows what to look for.

"It seems like they've definitely tried to do something different this year because it looks like we're seeing a lot more of these carriers."

Casas said the field trip brings her class together and allows them to learn in a new way.

"I think it's interesting because we can kind of do more things together and collaborate better when we're outside of the classroom," she said.

However, you still can't stop an elementary school rivalry.

"It's really special, I don't know why fourth grade didn't do this," Hall said.

