Thousands without power as high winds roll through Hampton Roads

Strong gusts swept through Hampton Roads Thursday morning, preceding a line of storms set to hit the area in the afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands in Hampton Roads spent part of Thursday morning without power as the region braces for strong winds and heavy rains.

Huge gusts of wind churned through the region Thursday morning and could be what knocked out power to numerous Dominion Energy customers.

As of 11:45 a.m., 7,230 customers in southeastern Virginia experienced power outages, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

There are nearly 2,500 outages in Chesapeake and more than 1,300 in Virginia Beach.

More than 1,200 customers in Portsmouth are also in the dark as well as nearly 900 in Norfolk.

According to Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley-Harris, tree limbs falling on power lines are to blame for the outages.

The 13News Now weather team predicts wind gusts of up to 45 mph on Thursday with heavy rains that could develop into thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Approximately 25,000 customers have been affected so far, according to Harris.