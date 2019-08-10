NORFOLK, Virginia — The number of Dominion Power customers in Hampton Roads affected by sporadic power outages climbed to more than 46,000 throughout the day on Tuesday.

According to Dominion Power spokesperson Bonita Harris, most pf those customers lost power due to rain mixing with salt and grime buildup on equipment during a time when the entire region went nearly an entire month without rain.

It's a phenomenon that's seen in coastal areas. Winds off the ocean bring salty air inland. The salt accumulates on the power lines, and when a light drizzle occurs after a dry streak, chemistry steps in. A fire could erupt, or you may hear loud crackling on a power line.

Harris said a heavy rain would simply wash off the salt, rather than cause salt contamination.

"[Salt contamination] can damage transformers, insulators, cross arms. It just wreaks havoc on our system," she explained. "If it would rain more, it would clear the salt off, but the way it's been drizzling all day, we just keep having power outages and if you look at the map you'll see the numbers go up and down and up and down."

At different points throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon, up to 22,700 customers in Virginia Beach lost power as well as 10,800 customers in Norfolk and 1,000 on the Peninsula.

As of 4:10 p.m., crews were able to restore power to most homes. About 8,400 customers are still in the dark, including 850 customers in Norfolk, 6,600 in Virginia Beach, and 975 customers in Portsmouth.

The Outer Banks, North Carolina saw about 1,170 outages on Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched from unaffected areas to help with outages in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews received at least 22 power pole fire calls since the rain started Tuesday morning.

Crews are now working to re-route power to homes and buildings as they investigate the issue.

Dominion Power is uncertain how long it will take to fully restore power.

Dominion Power