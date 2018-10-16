ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday afternoon, a School Resource Officer at Smithfield High School was notified of a threat towards Smithfield High School students on social media.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office brought 18-year-old Paul M. Emerson into custody. Officers obtained a search warrant for the student's home in the 15000 block of Carrollton Boulevard and found an AR-15 rifle inside.

Paul M. Emerson Mug Shot

Several students were able to see the threat and informed a School Resource Officer and school administration. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office and Isle of Wight County School System started an investigation into the threat.

Emerson was charged with two counts of communicating a threat via electronic means. He was taken before a magistrate and held on no bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Melissa M. Jacuzzi, 51, was also charged in connection with the investigation. She lives at the same home, and she was charged with Obstruction of Justice and was released on a summons to appear in court on a later date.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office takes all threats concerning Isle of Wight County Schools serious an will investigate these threats.

"Isle of Wight County Schools encourages students, parents and community members to tell an official when comments, behaviors or actions from individuals appear to be distressing or alarming and indicate a desire to do harm to others," add Lynn Briggs, spokesperson for Isle of Wight County Schools. "We must all do our part to be vigilant when it comes to ensuring the safety of our schools."

There is no further information available.

