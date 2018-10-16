ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday afternoon, a School Resource Officer at Smithfield High School was notified of a threat towards Smithfield High School students on social media.

Several students were able to see the threat and informed a School Resource Officer and school administration. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office and Isle of Wight County School System started an investigation into the threat.

Officers responded to the 15000 block of Carrollton Blvd. to further investigate the social media threat and are currently interviewing a person of interest.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office takes all threats concerning Isle of Wight County Schools serious an will investigate these threats.

"Isle of Wight County Schools encourages students, parents and community members to tell an official when comments, behaviors or actions from individuals appear to be distressing or alarming and indicate a desire to do harm to others," add Lynn Briggs, spokesperson for Isle of Wight County Schools. "We must all do our part to be vigilant when it comes to ensuring the safety of our schools."

There is no further information available.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC