VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday afternoon, Ocean Lakes High School parents were notified of graffiti messages referencing violence toward the school written in bathroom stalls at the school

Once administrators found out, the Virginia Beach Police Department was notified and an investigation was launched. In order to reassure students, there was an additional police presence on Wednesday.

The message sent read as follows:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Dr. Claire LeBlanc, principal of Ocean Lakes High School. Earlier today, we were made aware of graffiti messages written on some of our bathroom walls referencing violence at our school. I want to let you know that police are investigating the matter to find the student responsible. In the meantime, as a precaution and to help reassure students, there will be an additional police presence at the school tomorrow. We appreciate your support, and look forward to seeing all of our students in class tomorrow. Thank you.

Dr. LeBlanc sent a follow-up email to parents on Wednesday. Similar messages were left in the bathrooms again. Police were at the school all day and will remain present until their investigation is complete.

The school will continue with normal operations and encourages any students with information to report it to school staff or the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Good afternoon, Ocean Lakes families. This is Dr. Claire LeBlanc, and I am calling you with an update on the graffiti left in our bathrooms yesterday. This morning, additional graffiti was found in school restrooms with similar messages. Police have been here all day and will remain until they complete their thorough investigation. That said, I want to assure you that we are continuing school operations and classroom instruction as normal. If your child has any information regarding these messages, please encourage them to report it to our staff or a member of the VBPD. Again, I thank you for your cooperation and continued support of Ocean Lakes High School.

