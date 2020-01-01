RICHMOND, Va. — The winning tickets in Virginia Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle have been selected!

In the Commonwealth, there were three $1 million winners and five $100,000 winning tickets.

The $1 million tickets are as follows:

Ticket #072100 (bought at Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth)

Ticket #149613 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington)

Ticket #182280 (bought at Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake)

Five additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #003581 (bought at Harris-Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington)

Ticket #083501 (bought at Sheetz, 1574 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester)

Ticket #139631 (bought at Food Lion, 1100 Courthouse Road, Midlothian)

Ticket #227336 (bought at I-95 Citgo, 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #328806 (bought at Gobble Stop, 2771 Virginia Avenue, Narrows)

Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.

