HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Roads is preparing for a three-day shopping storm as the Bodacious Bazaar returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center for a ninth year.

Over 300 unique vendors from all over the country, including some Virginia Wineries, are expected to participate in the event meaning shoppers will be able to find something for everyone on their Holiday list.

Santa will also be attending the bazaar scheduled for November 9 through November 11.

An adult one-day ticket is $7 and a two-day ticket is $10, children's tickets are $4 and are good for the entire weekend while strollers are free.

Tickets for the three-day event can be purchased online here or purchased offsite at Anderson's Home and Garden in Newport News, Countryside Nursery in Hampton, or Lucky Junque on Richmond Road in Toano. Only the adult two-day tickets are sold offsite, but will get you in all three days.

