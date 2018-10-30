VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — There was a heavy police presence Monday morning in the Highgate Greens area off of Princess Anne Road. Police ended up arresting three men and a teenager accused of stealing from cars.

The adults arrested were:

21-year-old Lamont Kevin Webb Jr of Norfolk, Va.

20-year-old Tre’mont Marquis Webb of Norfolk, Va.

21-year-old Walter Eugene Painter of Chesapeake, Va.

Police were able to connect the individuals to a commercial burglary that took place on October 29th at 3:58 a.m. at the AWH Arms and Ammo located at 1489 General Booth Blvd. Police said there was forced entry into the business, but nothing was discovered to be missing.

Approximately two hours later, there were calls for service on Upper Greens Place where residents reported items stolen from their cars. Officers responded to the area with Police K-9 and located the four individuals.

The three adults and one teenager were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to commit a felony, commercial burglary, attempted grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

