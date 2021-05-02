High Point police held a press conference after 3 police officers were shot during a standoff situation with a barricaded man on West English Road Friday morning.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An hours-long standoff in High Point came to an end after three officers were shot early Friday morning, according to police. High Point police held a press briefing Friday afternoon.

According to High Point police, Josue Drumond-Cruz, 34, is now dead after a standoff with police.

Investigators shared details on Drumond-Cruz and more about the shooting at Friday's briefing.

Shortly before the standoff ended, our photojournalist captured video with sounds of loud bangs.

"In the last hour or so there were flashbangs and additional gunfire as well,” High Point Police Lt. Matt Truitt said.

It all started late Thursday night. Police said an officer was alone on a routine patrol and heard gunshots. After investigating, the officer learned the shots were coming from a house in the 2900 block of West English Road.

When the officer arrived, he found Drumond-Cruz sitting on the front porch. Drumond-Cruz went back inside after seeing the officer.

Police said Drumond-Cruz was seen in the home with a rifle.

High Point police described the gun Drumond-Cruz was holding as an AR-15.

Additional law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene, surrounded the home, and urged Drumond-Cruz to come out peacefully.

A spokesperson with High Point police said officers found a woman dead at the home on West English Road Friday afternoon. Police said two children were in the home also.

Lt. Truitt said Drumond-Cruz remained barricaded and started shooting at officers around 3 a.m., hitting three of them. Police said the man continued firing rounds for the next two hours.

Truitt said the officers were taken to High Point Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of them underwent surgery Friday morning and "is doing well."

"So all three of our officers are doing great,” Truitt said.

The three officers are all a part of the tactical team.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Truitt confirmed the standoff had ended.

When asked how the officers involved were doing emotionally, Truitt said:

“In times like this, sometimes you scratch your head, 'Why am I doing this job?' This is why we’re doing the job. It’s a difficult call, one you never want to receive, but that is the nature of this business it’s never an easy call and you have to work through it.”

Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Greensboro Police Department were called in for assistance.

Police have yet to determine a motive. The SBI is investigating.

