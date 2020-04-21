x
Three people displaced after heavy house fire in Chesapeake

A fire tore through a home in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake. Three residents were displaced as a result but were not hurt.
Credit: Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities said a significant fire heavily damaged a home in Chesapeake on Tuesday, leaving three people displaced.

Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Wood Duck Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to get the fire fully under control at 4:33 p.m.

Credit: Chesapeake Fire Department

All the residents evacuated prior to the firefighters' arrival and no one was hurt.

 The cause of the fire is under investigation.   The family is making their own lodging arrangements.  