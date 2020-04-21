Three people displaced after heavy house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities said a significant fire heavily damaged a home in Chesapeake on Tuesday, leaving three people displaced.
Fire crews were called to the 700 block of Wood Duck Lane shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Once they arrived at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. They were able to get the fire fully under control at 4:33 p.m.
All the residents evacuated prior to the firefighters' arrival and no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The family is making their own lodging arrangements.