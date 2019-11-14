We usually get a ping every now and then off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina from a shark OCEARCH is tracking.

Well, three great white sharks have been hanging out off the Virginia-Carolina coasts in recent days.

OCEARCH got pings from Cabot, Caper and Shaw on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

RELATED: OCEARCH tracks growing number of sharks off Outer Banks

RELATED: 7-foot-5 shark, Pico, stops by the Outer Banks

RELATED: Virginia Aquarium creates a map of sharks' locations

Caper, a female white shark, is swimming some miles away from the shores of Virginia Beach. She weighs 348 pounds and is eight feet, three inches. She was tagged in Nova Scotia back in October and been swimming from there to this area ever since.

Shaw, a male white shark also tagged in Nova Scotia last month, pinged right off the coast of Chincoteague the afternoon of Nov. 13. Shaw is 10 feet, three inches and weighs 564 pounds. He's been spending time in waters off the coast of Pennsylvania and just made his way down to our area.

Finally, Cabot, a nine-foot, eight-inch shark weighing in at 533 lbs. has been making his way down the East Coast and pinged just off the shores of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.

Researchers say great white sharks are known to swim off the southeastern United States coast come wintertime.