Tires dumped illegally spur Newport News deputies to issue warning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Sheriff's Office has a warning for city residents after hundreds of tires were found piled on top of each other in a marshy area.
Deputies say dumping tires in random areas is illegal for certain health reasons.
This comes after community maintenance crews found and removed heaps of them from a marshy field.
If they were left there, the area could have become breeding grounds for insects and animals. The tires could also catch fire, releasing toxic smoke and oil into the air.